For many government agencies, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the necessity of digitizing citizen-facing services. With demand overwhelming agency networks, numerous state and federal agencies are turning to software-defined networks or managed broadband, to better integrate modern web applications.

“As applications become much smarter, the networks that they depend on need to be more dynamic, redundant and secure,” says James Clevenger, director of sales and business development at Hughes in a new podcast.

He adds that agency leaders need to also prioritize critical network upgrades for their rural offices within the United States to ensure they have reliable access to their wide-area network in order to best serve their constituents.

“Over the past two, three years, networks have changed greatly,” and agencies should take advantage of in alternatives to internet access, such as satellite, broadband and cellular, to take advantage of the many capabilities now at their disposal, says Clevenger in this podcast, produced by Scoop News Group and underwritten by Hughes.

Clevenger discusses strategies for leaders to consider as they look to renew their request for proposals on network services, and how they can lean on experienced managed service providers to implement technologies that are best suited to the agency’s mission goals.

Listen to the podcast for the full conversation on preparing agency networks to support IT modernization priorities. You can hear more coverage of “IT Modernization in Government” on our StateScoop and FedScoop radio channels on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher and TuneIn.

This podcast was produced by Scoop News Group and underwritten by Hughes.

James Clevenger has been in the telecommunications industry for over 20 years, the past 15 of which he has supported both state and federal agencies and their missions.