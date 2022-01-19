Setting a new standard of security to meet modern threats

Over the last two years, as government agencies have expanded their hybrid-cloud environments, IT leaders across federal, state and local government have seen unprecedented levels of cyberthreats against their networks.

In a new StateScoop interview, Marc Moffett, senior engineering leader and CTO at Cisco, provides an overview of a new set of security standards and regulations that IT leaders should follow to protect their systems better.

Moffett takes a closer look at Cisco’s “New Trust Standard,” which covers:

Components that give organizations zero trust capabilities

Trusted supply chains and ways to work with suppliers to mitigate risk

Data privacy and rights

Transparency about what data companies collect and how they use that data

Certifications and regulatory compliance to prove trust value

Watch the full interview with Marc Moffett and read more about a new security standard to meet modern security threats.

This video interview was produced by StateScoop and underwritten by Cisco.