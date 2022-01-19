Setting a new standard of security to meet modern threats

StateScoop Close Ad x
Over the last two years, as government agencies have expanded their hybrid-cloud environments, IT leaders across federal, state and local government have seen unprecedented levels of cyberthreats against their networks. 

In a new StateScoop interview, Marc Moffett, senior engineering leader and CTO at Cisco, provides an overview of a new set of security standards and regulations that IT leaders should follow to protect their systems better. 

Moffett takes a closer look at Cisco’s “New Trust Standard,” which covers:

  • Components that give organizations zero trust capabilities
  • Trusted supply chains and ways to work with suppliers to mitigate risk
  • Data privacy and rights
  • Transparency about what data companies collect and how they use that data
  • Certifications and regulatory compliance to prove trust value

Watch the full interview with Marc Moffett and read more about a new security standard to meet modern security threats.

